Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene else...

19 MAY 2024

Elders of Kotokuom, a farming community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, are outraged by the actions of Kwaku Boah, a former caretaker of the community, for spreading false accusations against the Chief of Atwima Agogo, Nana Osei Kwame III, the overlord of Kotokuom.

According to the elders, Kwaku Boah, who has been alleging on radio that the Atwima Agogohene is involved in illegal mining, is not a stool elder of the community and has no authority to make such claims.

Due to his conduct, the elders have felt compelled to caution Kwaku Boah, whom they describe as an imposter, to desist from his defamatory actions. They assert that the Atwima Agogohene is a well-respected and responsible chief who would never engage in illegal mining.

Opanin Kwofie, one of the elders, alleged that it was actually Kwaku Boah who employed illegal miners to dredge the Offin River when he was appointed by Nana Osei Kwame III to care for the community 13 years ago. Kwofie explained that Boah's activities severely damaged the river, leading to his dismissal as caretaker by the Atwima Agogohene.

Kwofie stated that Kwaku Boah is bitter about the sanctions against him and is now resorting to defaming the chief on various radio stations. He emphasized that Boah's misconduct was the reason for his dismissal by the Atwima Agogohene.

Osofo Danso, another community elder, highlighted that the Atwima Agogohene has been actively fighting illegal mining in the area using his own resources. He recounted a recent effort where he and the chief drove away illegal miners and worked to restore the Offin River to a safe and clean state.

Danso revealed that Kwaku Boah and his niece, who is the 'Obaapanin' of Atwima Fankyenebra, are attempting to undermine the chief's reputation because he has been preventing them from continuing their illegal mining activities.

In response, the community elders have issued an ultimatum to Kwaku Boah, demanding that he retract his false and irresponsible comments on the radio. They warned that failure to do so will result in them taking further action against him.