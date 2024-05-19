ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register

Headlines Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Two Togolese nationals are currently in the custody of the Jasikan Municipal Police Command for attempting to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The two were arrested by National Security officers in the area on Sunday, May 19 and handed over to the police for further processing before their court appearance tomorrow.

The National Security Officers told this portal that the suspects were allegedly brought to the Jasikan Municipal Registration Centre by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area. They further alleged that the NDC constituency chairman and organizer in the Buem Constituency were at the police station, attempting to secure bail for the two suspects.

According to the officers, members of the NDC in the area assisted the two and other Togolese nationals in crossing the border to participate in the registration exercise. These individuals are currently being housed by the NDC leadership in the area.

5192024103718-j4eq276ggb-e1060f12-733f-4d0b-8df0-4cbc000efed7

5192024103717-osjvm0x442-3dc94788-ada4-458a-a005-8fcb41ce6f53

5192024103717-rvmypdb553-21b156cc-8a30-4898-952c-b6965aea393b

According to the officers, many of these individuals are currently in the constituency and are being transported to the registration center in small groups by the NDC leadership. The National Security Officers stressed that information suggests that the arrest of the two has caused concern among others who have not yet gone through the registration exercise.

Meanwhile, attempts by the NDC leadership to secure bail for the two have proven futile, as the police are preparing to bring them before the court tomorrow, they told this portal.

Such developments, according to the officers, raise questions about the efficacy of the guarantor system and why the NDC has insisted on its usage. The leadership of the NDC has used all available means to oppose the Electoral Commission’s attempts to abolish the guarantor system and stick to using the GhanaCard as the primary identification document for voter registration in the country.

This portal tried reaching the aforementioned executives of the NDC for a response but was unsuccessful.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to re...

6 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

8 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

8 hours ago

Comrade Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri E/R: We will demonstrate against our parliamentary candidate for disappearing af...

8 hours ago

Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene else... Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene ...

9 hours ago

WR: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia W/R: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia

9 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

9 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

10 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

10 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

Just in....
body-container-line