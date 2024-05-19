ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

By Frank Owusu Obimpeh || Contributor
Social News Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Chief of Staff, Frema Opare-Osei, highlighted the significant progress Ghana's media has made in stabilizing the nation’s development despite a few challenges.

Speaking at the 3rd African Media Convention (AMC), an event focused on shaping the future of media on the continent, she emphasized the crucial role of media in shaping public opinion, fostering democracy, and driving positive change.

She acknowledged that without the concerted efforts of the media, the level of insecurity in the country would have been unimaginable. Opare-Osei also stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, media stakeholders, and civil society to address challenges such as press freedom, misinformation, and environmental issues.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff underscored the collective efforts needed in media operations, stating, "We cannot underestimate the importance of a free and vibrant media in Africa, especially in the face of pressing challenges such as climate change and misinformation." She outlined various initiatives implemented by the government, including the launch of media capacity enhancement programs and the establishment of mechanisms to combat misinformation.

Makmid Kamara, Regional Director for the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM), also highlighted the need for a conducive environment for media freedom and independence across the continent. Kamara stressed the importance of safeguarding journalists' rights and freedoms, particularly in regions where press freedom is under threat. He called on African governments to uphold their commitments to press freedom and ensure the safety and protection of journalists as they carry out their essential roles in society.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

3 hours ago

Shortage of bentua hits Accra Central Market Shortage of ‘bentua’ hits Accra Central Market

3 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

3 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

3 hours ago

All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe

3 hours ago

Dont be tricked by Mahamas rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians Don’t be tricked by Mahama’s rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Petition against Kissi Agyebeng not surprising – Justice Srem Sai Petition against Kissi Agyebeng not surprising – Justice Srem Sai

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos handling of petitions against top officials disappointing – Justice Sai Akufo-Addo’s handling of petitions against top officials disappointing – Justice...

3 hours ago

Osino: Sleeping tipper truck driver runs into building Osino: ‘Sleeping’ tipper truck driver runs into building

3 hours ago

Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - Akufo-Addo Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - A...

Just in....
body-container-line