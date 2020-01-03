ModernGhanalogo

[Photos] Two Lesbians Engaged

By News Desk
Two unidentified ladies who are lesbians have proudly announced to the world that they are engaged and ready to take their relationship to a new level.

The announcement was made on social media as they showed off their rings.

They shared their engagement photos along with the text: “We engaged”.

Although conservative Africans frown on lesbianism and any other sexual orientation apart from heterosexual, more of such people are defying all odds to express their ‘identity’ publicly.

---Ghbase.com

