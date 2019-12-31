Game Of Throne Actor Andrew Dunbar Has Died

Actor Andrew Dunbar, the body double for Theon Greyjoy on HBO’s Game of Thrones and a frequent extra on the series, died at home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve. His death was confirmed by friends and coworkers, but no cause was given.

Dunbar was in his 30s and also worked as a DJ. His acting career included appearances on the TV shows Line Of Duty and Derry Girls. He also worked as a Game of Thrones tour guide.

“Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx.”

Pamela Smyth, the head of crowd makeup at Game of Thrones, was quoted in reports that Dunbar was “always professional and mannerly, with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family.”

Dunbar also appeared in Game of Thrones as a Stark bannerman and a Northern Ally in the Battle of the Bastards.

Source: DailyMail