25.12.2019 General News

Bisafest 2019: What You Missed

By News Desk
The maiden Bisafest organised by Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei for his fans, came off December 20, at East Legon.

Although there were about 10 events in Accra including Ghana Movie Awards and MTN Nine Lessons and Carol, fans of the singer did not disappoint him.

They showed up in their numbers to see the singer perform alongside some legends Ghana Music has seen.

The event was filled with hitmakers that have ruled and/or are still ruling the music industry.

Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Akwaboah, ObrafoÉ” the Rap SofoÉ” and highlife king, Amakye Dede entertained fans with back-to-back hit songs that got the audience wanting more:

See highlights of the event below:

Photo Credit: SwagOfAfrica (Instagram)

Photo Credit: SwagOfAfrica (Instagram)

Bisa Kdei

12252019113632-uypcsferrm-8479072509643 4213546610437

Sista Afia

12252019113633-g30n1r5edx-8183997017331 6004498284206

Akwaboah

12252019113633-i41p266ffa-6754526015526 2264932650244

M.anifest

12252019113633-i41p266ffa-4848048072929 4640811646926

12252019113633-otjvn0y442-9722024209849 1971611246052

Bisa Kdei and Obrafour

12252019113634-h40o2s6eey-9097617489492 7503291459133

Ofori Amponsah

12252019113634-i4ep276gfa-4724866497899 8974615440031

M.anifest and Bisa Kdei

12252019113634-8dt2wkivvq-4951870919567 4772788754509

12252019113635-23041q5ddx-458233886605 2779596260127

Sefa

12252019113635-0f72ym3xxs-2536784194513 8664250766392

Amakye Dede

12252019113635-qvmxpcb553-1789216174381 4645582838449

Keche

12252019113635-23041q5dcx-9262090631346 3322658304331

---Myjoyonline

