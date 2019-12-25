Bisafest 2019: What You Missed

The maiden Bisafest organised by Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei for his fans, came off December 20, at East Legon.

Although there were about 10 events in Accra including Ghana Movie Awards and MTN Nine Lessons and Carol, fans of the singer did not disappoint him.

They showed up in their numbers to see the singer perform alongside some legends Ghana Music has seen.

The event was filled with hitmakers that have ruled and/or are still ruling the music industry.

Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Akwaboah, ObrafoÉ” the Rap SofoÉ” and highlife king, Amakye Dede entertained fans with back-to-back hit songs that got the audience wanting more:

See highlights of the event below:

Photo Credit: SwagOfAfrica (Instagram)

Bisa Kdei

Sista Afia

Akwaboah

M.anifest

Bisa Kdei and Obrafour

Ofori Amponsah

M.anifest and Bisa Kdei

Sefa

Amakye Dede

Keche

---Myjoyonline