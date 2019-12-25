Bisafest 2019: What You Missed By News Desk LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO The maiden Bisafest organised by Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei for his fans, came off December 20, at East Legon. Although there were about 10 events in Accra including Ghana Movie Awards and MTN Nine Lessons and Carol, fans of the singer did not disappoint him. They showed up in their numbers to see the singer perform alongside some legends Ghana Music has seen. The event was filled with hitmakers that have ruled and/or are still ruling the music industry. Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Akwaboah, ObrafoÉ” the Rap SofoÉ” and highlife king, Amakye Dede entertained fans with back-to-back hit songs that got the audience wanting more: See highlights of the event below:Photo Credit: SwagOfAfrica (Instagram) Bisa Kdei Sista Afia Akwaboah M.anifest Bisa Kdei and Obrafour Ofori Amponsah M.anifest and Bisa Kdei Sefa Amakye Dede Keche ---Myjoyonline
Bisafest 2019: What You Missed
The maiden Bisafest organised by Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei for his fans, came off December 20, at East Legon.
Although there were about 10 events in Accra including Ghana Movie Awards and MTN Nine Lessons and Carol, fans of the singer did not disappoint him.
They showed up in their numbers to see the singer perform alongside some legends Ghana Music has seen.
The event was filled with hitmakers that have ruled and/or are still ruling the music industry.
Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Akwaboah, ObrafoÉ” the Rap SofoÉ” and highlife king, Amakye Dede entertained fans with back-to-back hit songs that got the audience wanting more:
See highlights of the event below:
Photo Credit: SwagOfAfrica (Instagram)
Bisa Kdei
Sista Afia
Akwaboah
M.anifest
Bisa Kdei and Obrafour
Ofori Amponsah
M.anifest and Bisa Kdei
Sefa
Amakye Dede
Keche
---Myjoyonline