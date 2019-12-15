Joy FM Party in the Park 2019 in pictures

The crowd that made their way to the Legon Botanical Gardens for the 2019 Joy FM Party in the Park on Saturday, was not a small one.

The gardens were filled with families who had come to have fun, make friends and take home goodies from the sponsors including Vodafone, Dolait, Onga, Amac and others.

Organisers of the event had so many activities lined up, patrons did not have the chance to be bored.

Some of these events did not only feature children but adults as well, leaving every single patron occupied with one activity or the other.

And when the time to dance rolled by, the opportunity was not wasted.

See photos of the event below:



Story by Myjoyonline.com