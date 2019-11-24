Gospel lovers in Kumasi are calling for another edition of Nii Okai and Friends after a successful event on Friday.

Kumasi came alive as hundreds of residents converged at the premises of the Bantama Pentecost to worship for the "Kumasi Worships with Nii Okai and Friends" put together by Luv FM and Nhyira FM and Impact One.

Gospel artistes Efe Grace and Minister Joojo Arhin were first to lit the fire of praise at the packed auditorium of the event which kicked off with a surprise rain many christened “Showers of favour”.

The performances forced some patrons off their seats as far as onto the floor to join in the worship.

Akesse Brempong with his trade mark gospel reggae songs did not disappoint.

Acting as the John the Baptist, he managed to set the pace for the rest of his friends in a matter of 30 minutes.

Then came the soothing baritone voice of Uncle Ato who elevated the hundreds of gathering into the worship zone.

At this point, the "Moko b3" hitmaker, Nii Okai, mounted the stage with beautiful melodies and set the stage to reiterate the vision of his foundation that is meant to support sick persons.

His friend and award-winning gospel artist, Joe Mettle continued in praise and worship occasioned with shouts of “Praise God” from the crowd.

Uncle Ato on stage

KODA will then advise the gathering with his songs that touch on social issues.

Veteran musicians, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, were the surprised performers on the night. Though the group's name was not on the menu, they showed up to lend their support in worship and praise.

The climax of the event was the All-Star performance led by Nii Okai to sing the popular "Moko B3" song.

As touching and heart-piercing as it was, many kneeled; some had hands lifted in the air as they cried in the spirit.

The hundreds that gathered at the Bantama Pentecost Church left the auditorium charged and wanting more.

“I am happy I came. It was a worthy cause to help save someone's life and see my favourite musicians,” one of the patrons said.

“I am really blessed. It should be a regular event," another patron pleaded.