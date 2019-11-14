ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
14.11.2019

Amoako Belo Releases 'Free Bonto'

By News Desk
Prestige Music signee – Amoako Belo is here with a brand new Afro-Pop smash hit titled ‘Free Bonto.’

Amoako Belo gave the song a soothing African style (a blend of Fante Rap and Street Anthem ) that seems to automatically catch a listener for the first time.

Born Abel Amoako Brew, the 20 years old is an Adisadel Cape Coast Native is one of Ghana’s most exciting young voices redefining the soundscape of West Africa.

Since signing to Prestige Music, Amoako Belo has released his debut single “Free Bonto”. Amoako’s latest release shows the Ghanaian audience he is a creative force to be reckoned with.

Listen here:

