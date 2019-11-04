Success Needs No Certificate - Teflon Flexx

Teflon Flexx

Young entrepreneur and musician, Teflon Flexx, the Northern Badboy, has motivated his fellow young moguls and musicians to refuse to be limited to succeed.

According to Teflon, everyone in the world has the ability to accomplish something in their life provided they aspire to be successful.

Teflon who will be graduating from UDS soon and yet to open his new Saloon dubbed ‘Flex on Dem’ in an interview with Cookie and KOD on ‘Starrdrive’ last Friday on Starrfm, disclosed that most of the young people in his community in the North, who don’t get opportunity to further their education, ends up in alcoholism or to become a social misfit.

He said, “We can all achieve something in our lives with or without school certificate. The fact that you don’t go to school doesn’t mean you can’t do well for yourself. Success needs no certificate or procedure. Just pray for strength, have a dream and work towards in achieving it.”

Teflon also emphasised that he hails from the Upper East Region of Ghana and he is a Bulsa, and not a Nigerian artiste.

He said, “People have a huge misconception of me being a Nigerian artiste, Nigeria is a great country but i am a proud Ghanaian from Upper East, I speak Buli so am a Bulsa boy.”

According to most of his fans, his accent and his music style represent that of a Nigerian than Ghanaian.

The artiste born, Akaateba Christopher has dropped great tunes like ‘ESKEBELEBE’ which featured Dopenation and was produced by twist of Dopenation, ‘Oreo’ which features Macasio,’ Village boy in suit’, ‘Murder’, and ‘Keep on Trying’ which is yet to be released

He has earned a nomination in both in GAMA 2019 and CBAZE 2019.

He has been on major stages to perform this year like ‘Loud in Bokom’ concert which was hosted by Tinny and Shatta Wale, ‘Total Shutdown concert at the Bukom Arena in Accra hosted by Maccasio, ‘ Reign Concert’, ‘This is Tema’ etc.