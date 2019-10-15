Dr Kwame Kyei Honoured At 2019 RTP Awards

Dr. Kwame Kyei Baffour

Dr. Kwame Kyei Baffour, has received an honorary sward at this year’s Radio & TV Personality (RTP) Awards.

Dr. Kyei Baffour, is the Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and a business magnate.

He received his award together with Alhaji Seidu Agongo – Owner – Accra FM, Class FM, Number 1 FM And CTV and Dennis Kojo Anderson – Owner – Praise TV Ghana.

The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

