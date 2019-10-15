Dr Kwame Kyei Honoured At 2019 RTP Awards By Ayisah Foster | Kumasi Dr. Kwame Kyei BaffourDr. Kwame Kyei Baffour, has received an honorary sward at this year’s Radio & TV Personality (RTP) Awards. Dr. Kyei Baffour, is the Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and a business magnate. He received his award together with Alhaji Seidu Agongo – Owner – Accra FM, Class FM, Number 1 FM And CTV and Dennis Kojo Anderson – Owner – Praise TV Ghana. The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Source: The Punch Newspaper Email: [email protected]
