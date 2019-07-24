People want Miss Ghana queens to look like slay queens - Inna Patty

Organiser of Miss Ghana pageantry and CEO, Exclusive events, Inna Maria Patty, says Ghanaians want the Queens to look like slay Queens.

The winners of the 2019 edition of the Miss Ghana pageant, Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi, Sarah Odei Amoani and Deborah Opoku Sarfo have come under huge condemnations after photographs of them during a Television interview went viral.

The viral photograph was received with denigration, many posted despicable comments about their look, calling them “ugly”. The trolls continued trending on social media for over 24 hours.

The trolls accused Inna Maria Patty of reducing the standards of the pageant, suggesting the Queens do not qualify to represent Ghana as beauty Queens.

However, Inna Patty told MzGee on ‘The Gist’ on the Joy News channel at the launch and nomination party of the Golden Movie Awards that, “people want them to automatically look like slay Queens. No!”

“They are young ladies who only put themselves up for Miss Ghana because they believe that it is about service to humanity, they want to serve the country and represent us at the Miss World event,” she stated.

Inna Patty explained, all Ghanaians could do was offer support “and not the typical Ghanaian bashing and hating.”

Asked what may have gone wrong, Inna Patty accused the photographer of being irresponsible.

She said, “they just had a bad hair day and I’d say whoever took that picture in the first instance was very irresponsible in the sense that these are your Queens”.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Gloria Akpene Nyarku