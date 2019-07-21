Love Island fans celebrate Amber’s recoupling choice

Revealing her choice at the recoupling ceremony, she said: “One boy we have a history, we've had ups and downs.

“Then I've got another guy that's come in and put a smile back on my face when I've been miserable.

“I feel like I've been through a lot. It was quite hard for me to handle.

“The boy I want to couple up with is Greg.”

She later told the girls: “I am fucking happy. So I should be. I've been a misery for that long.”

Viewers, including former islander Gabby Allen, were chuffed too.

Gabby wrote on Twitter: “Yes Amber. You show everyone what self respect looks like. Thank you.

“So, so important for us to see situations like this unfold and how to deal with them. Lessons to be learnt. Self love always.”



Michael was left alone as the new couple shared a hug, with Greg left surprised he was chosen over his rival.

After being the final boy left, Michael was selected by Francesca Allen, who said he was an “expert” in forming connections.

He then told the boys: “It doesn't mean anything the fact that they're coupled up.

“I'm not sweating.”



Micheal and Amber's break-up resulted plenty of tears from the model and earlier this week, Women's Aid raised concerns about the way her emotions were being “manipulated”.

Stating that a “a number of viewers” have contacted them after seeing behaviour they are “worried about” on Love Island, a spokesperson said: ”[We] ask producers to always take this seriously, and consider the messages being sent to viewers and contestants on the show.”

Following a review of production practices, this year's Islanders have received enhanced pre-show care and will be monitored closely when they leave the villa, having a minimum of eight therapy sessions.