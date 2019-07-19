The organisers of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards (GAEA), Konamah’s Entertainment, Wednesday launched the first edition of the awards at Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra.
The launch ceremony attracted a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry, as well as some personalities from the business community.
The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana includes, social media influencers, Bloggers, Musicians, TV and Radio Personalities, recognized for their efforts in promoting showbiz in Ghana.
Speaking at the launch of the event, the CEO of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards launched, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, disclosed that the award will consult and nominate persons to be honoured and awarded in 52 award categories.
Ghana Actors, Entertainers Awards Launched
The organisers of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards (GAEA), Konamah’s Entertainment, Wednesday launched the first edition of the awards at Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra.
The launch ceremony attracted a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry, as well as some personalities from the business community.
The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana includes, social media influencers, Bloggers, Musicians, TV and Radio Personalities, recognized for their efforts in promoting showbiz in Ghana.
Speaking at the launch of the event, the CEO of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards launched, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, disclosed that the award will consult and nominate persons to be honoured and awarded in 52 award categories.
Check the categories below
---Dailyviewgh.com