Ghana Actors, Entertainers Awards Launched

The organisers of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards (GAEA), Konamah’s Entertainment, Wednesday launched the first edition of the awards at Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra.

The launch ceremony attracted a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry, as well as some personalities from the business community.

The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana includes, social media influencers, Bloggers, Musicians, TV and Radio Personalities, recognized for their efforts in promoting showbiz in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the CEO of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards launched, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, disclosed that the award will consult and nominate persons to be honoured and awarded in 52 award categories.

Check the categories below

Beat Comedian Male

Social Media Influencer

Best Comedian Female

Rapper Of The Year

Best Music Director

Best Hiplife Of The Year

Best Movie Director

Best Highlife Artist

Most Popular Tv Programme

Best New Act

Tv Reality Show Of The Year

Best New Anchor Male

Best Radio Show

Best Female Anchor

Sports Programme Of The Year

Best Tv Host Male

Entertainment Of The Year

Best Tv Host Female

