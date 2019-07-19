Modern Ghana logo

19.07.2019 Coming Events

Ghana Actors, Entertainers Awards Launched

By Staff Writer
3 HOURS AGO COMING EVENTS

The organisers of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards (GAEA), Konamah’s Entertainment, Wednesday launched the first edition of the awards at Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra.

The launch ceremony attracted a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry, as well as some personalities from the business community.

The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana includes, social media influencers, Bloggers, Musicians, TV and Radio Personalities, recognized for their efforts in promoting showbiz in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the CEO of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards launched, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, disclosed that the award will consult and nominate persons to be honoured and awarded in 52 award categories.

Check the categories below

  • Beat Comedian Male
  • Social Media Influencer
  • Best Comedian Female
  • Rapper Of The Year
  • Best Music Director
  • Best Hiplife Of The Year
  • Best Movie Director
  • Best Highlife Artist
  • Most Popular Tv Programme
  • Best New Act
  • Tv Reality Show Of The Year
  • Best New Anchor Male
  • Best Radio Show
  • Best Female Anchor
  • Sports Programme Of The Year
  • Best Tv Host Male
  • Entertainment Of The Year
  • Best Tv Host Female

---Dailyviewgh.com

