Blakk Rasta Lectures At The University Of Ghana

Saturday, 29th June, was the day the lecture dubbed, MARCUS GARVEY AND THE BACK TO AFRICA RHETORIC by Blakk Rasta at the Efya Sutherland Drama Studio at the University Of Ghana, Legon. This was two weeks after Blakk Rasta returned from the Oman Ghana Baako London conference which started several hours late to the disappointment of Blakk Rasta.

By 6 pm, the venue was already packed contrary to many thinking that the Ghana-Cameroun match at the on-going AFCON would affect attendance. Blakk Rasta mounted the stage at exactly 7 pm and unleashed loads of information and knowledge to the about 400 people in attendance. The lecture lasted for an hour and, it seemed so short as the patrons expected an extra-time lecture. It was extremely interesting and many patrons thronged the stage after the questions and answers segment to take photos with Blakk Rasta. People were generally excited and showed appreciation for the knowledge and initiative. It was an eye-opener.

Blakk Rasta pledged to continue this monthly and even take the fight against corruption onto the streets. Patrons were inspired. Refreshments were available during the intermission, although the event was free.

Kiki Bees, Vegan Pot, and Oman Ghana Baako were the proud sponsors of the event.