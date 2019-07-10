Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10.07.2019 Celebrity

Blakk Rasta Lectures At The University Of Ghana

By Rex Krampa
Blakk Rasta Lectures At The University Of Ghana

Saturday, 29th June, was the day the lecture dubbed, MARCUS GARVEY AND THE BACK TO AFRICA RHETORIC by Blakk Rasta at the Efya Sutherland Drama Studio at the University Of Ghana, Legon. This was two weeks after Blakk Rasta returned from the Oman Ghana Baako London conference which started several hours late to the disappointment of Blakk Rasta.

By 6 pm, the venue was already packed contrary to many thinking that the Ghana-Cameroun match at the on-going AFCON would affect attendance. Blakk Rasta mounted the stage at exactly 7 pm and unleashed loads of information and knowledge to the about 400 people in attendance. The lecture lasted for an hour and, it seemed so short as the patrons expected an extra-time lecture. It was extremely interesting and many patrons thronged the stage after the questions and answers segment to take photos with Blakk Rasta. People were generally excited and showed appreciation for the knowledge and initiative. It was an eye-opener.

Blakk Rasta pledged to continue this monthly and even take the fight against corruption onto the streets. Patrons were inspired. Refreshments were available during the intermission, although the event was free.

Kiki Bees, Vegan Pot, and Oman Ghana Baako were the proud sponsors of the event.

79201981745_0g830m4yxt_5c6d2dba6bc9410197a0a2b49791929c.jpeg

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Accra: Thousands Hit The Streets To Protest Unbearable Hards...

12 hours ago

Give us job quotas at new Kejetia terminal – PWDs to KMA

13 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line