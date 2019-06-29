Modern Ghana logo

Lydia Forson Has A Message For Those Who Defend Rapists

By Rex Krampa
Lydia Forson is back again! This time, she has a message for those who defend rapists. Her treatment of the truth is just admirable.

If you always speak ill about people, she would immediately think you’re doing it out of your own deficiency.

To her, anything you say is true for others is true for you. In her recent tweet, she applied this principle again. About those who defend rapists, she said, ‘people who support rapists are hiding something themselves. They defend them in hopes that their own sins won’t be brought to light. But you see, you can’t hide in the dark forever.’

