07.06.2019 General News

Yolo Is 'Wack' Without Fella Makafui — Medikal

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Season 5 of popular television series, YOLO, has started airing on the screens after a successful premiere on May 1, 2019.

This time around, some popular faces in the previous seasons which includes Fella Makafui were left out.

Reacting to this, Ghanaian rapper Medikal has attacked producers of the series for sidelining his girlfriend.

In a post sighted on his twitter handle, the 'Omo Ada' hit-maker opined that Fella Makafui and John Peasah, who is known in YOLO as Drogba, are the ones who make the series interesting.

He wrote; “If Fella No Dey the new Yolo scenes inside I’m not watching that shit. She and Drogba be the only reason why People watched Yolo, the Yolo producers sleep.”

Below is a screenshot of what he posted:

67201970345_vaqdtgfssn_317f2db20c3547c08961273af0d63370.jpeg

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
