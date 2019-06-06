Bullet Reacts To Kelvyn Boy Snubbing Wendy Shay

Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet has reacted reports suggesting Kelvyn Boy snubbed his artiste Wendy Shay at Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy press conference.

Yesterday, at the peace presser, a video of Kelvyn Boy supposedly snubbing Wendy Shay and it got Ghanaians talking all day – Kelvyn Boy was so reluctant to acknowledge her presence that it makes us feel all is not well between the two.

Kelvyn boy in an interview on Okay FM stated his action wasn’t intentional. He claimed he was in a hurry to go join his bosses pose for the camera adding that Wendy Shay said ”Hi” and he also responded ”Hi”.

However, In an Instagram post, Bullet has reacted to the reports making rounds on several blogs.

Bullet stated it was pleasure being by two talented Dancehall giants because he played an integral role in making it a reality but he has never in his life seen a man fight with a woman over award before.

He posted; I am glad I was part of this historic movement. as we are preaching peace and uniting people, some artist hv started another beef just to trend.i have been young but now I am old and with my experience in this industry I have never seen a man beefing a woman all in the name of awards. happy Eid Mubarak #letpeacereign #wendyshay4eva