Lift Ban On Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy—Charterhouse Told

Ghanaians on Thursday witnessed some kind of unity between self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy.

The two who have had a long-standing rivalry, in an image posted on their Facebook walls, were seen sitting next to each other in a garden.

Following the love demonstrated by the two, the Up and Coming Artiste Association has called on Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) to avert decisions taken against the two reigning dancehall artistes.

This was included in a statement issued by the group on Friday.

Whiles congratulating the two for smoking the peace pipe, the group called on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to demonstrate their unity through actions and not just posting mere pictures.

"The members of the Association wanted this unity to prevail and thanks be to God and the mediators for such a wonderful step taken,'' they added.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been ban indefinitely by the VGMA Board for their involvement in the brawl which ensued at this years VGMA's held at the Dome in Accra.

The brawl started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Below is the full statement:

WE WANT ACTIONS NOT MERE PICTURES TO PROVE STONE AND SHATTA HAVE SMOKED PEACE PIPE -UAAG

The Up and Coming Artiste Association of Ghana says they want actions and not mere pictures to be demonstrated by Shatta Wale and Stonebouwy to show they have indeed smoked a peace pipe.

According to the association, only pictures showing they have united is not enough.

The association wants the two dancehall artistes to show they are now together in the music industry through actions from henceforth.

We would love to appeal to Stonebouwy and Shatta Wale to come out with a song together to prove they have nothing against each other again.

The Association also appeal to Charterhouse to avert all decisions taken against the two after they are seen to be demonstrating love towards each other from henceforth.

We also demand that the mediators make public what was actually discussed when they met the two dancehall artistes to let all know they there not forced to come together but they accepted willingly to take such a decision.

LONG LIVE GHANA

LONG LIVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

LONG LIVE UAAG

PRESIDENT AMA ADOMAH

VICE PRESIDENT KWAKU ALLEN FABIAN