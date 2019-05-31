Halifax Ansah-Addo Joins Okay FM For Mid-Morning Show With Entertainment

Ghanaian journalist Halifax Ansah-Addo will from next month take over Okay Fm’s mid-morning show from the hours of 10 to 12 for purely entertainment.

The show is expected to entertain and educate the public whilst serving as a platform for people within the Creative Arts industry.

Industry players will be informed and also digest issues bothering on the entertainment industry that needs objective analysis.

A close source at Despite group, which has Okay FM as a subsidiary revealed to this portal that he will host the show dubbed "Akekakea" segment which was once hosted by one of Ghana's best Media personalities Abeiku Agrey Santana.

The source added that the show which will begin rolling from mid June with renowned producers and Panelists will be named “Best Entertainment Show“ with the content focusing on Ghanaian movies, music, lifestyles, the church gossip, celebrity marriages, inside stories, modeling, poetry, sensations, and others.

It is rumoured that the likelihood of the presenter adopting "Pae Mu Ka" stance where issues will be discussed without fear or favor, with truth and indubitable accuracy.

Halifax, is the Chief Executive Officer of Halifax Entertainment – an events and talent management company. He works as a private media consultant to a number of clients and companies.

Halifax also manages artistes and known in showbiz to criticize very objectively on trending issues.