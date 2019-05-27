Okyeame Kwame Encourages Digital Reading In Youth

Resolute in his quest to affect society through his personality and craft, Okyeame Kwame has been actively involved in encouraging reading habits in young people.

As an ambassador of Worldreader, he was part of the delegation that attended the digital reading summit in Kenya a few weeks ago.

The summit is organised by World Reader, an international NGO dedicated to sending digital reading books to children in deprived communities.

They build solar panels for areas without electricity so they can get source of electricity and read through digital means.

After the summit, they held their world board meeting with majority of the board members present

They also visited Kibera, which is the biggest slum in the whole of Africa. Worldreader has set up its digital reading library there.

According to Ethel Sakitey, Worldreader's Country Director in Ghana, 9 Solar units have been provided schools in Ghana without electricity.

"To date, we have deployed 1,975 e-readers to 39 schools. Otherwise, one of key messages is that Worldreader is seeking to get books available for children in most deprived communities and we doing this using technology," she said.

The organisations wants the kids as well as the teachers to have all their teaching and learning materials all in place.

"We are piloting a Digital Reading project in Kwaebibrim Municipal Area where we are systematically providing technical support, management expertise and digital content through the Municipal Education Office to reach up to 90 primary schools by the end of 2020," she added.

So far Officials of the Municipal Education Office (24) have been trained and these officials together with Worldreader have trained 292 teachers on how to seamlessly integrate digital reading in classroom activities through the INSET program.

Okyeame Kwame, in the wake of this, produced a song titled 'Read' in 2018.

'Read’ features his super talented children, Sante and Sir Bota.

In the meantime, his 'Made in Ghana' album is also selling hot on Aftown, iTunes, Spotify and other online music stores.