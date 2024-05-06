Election 2024: I’m ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his readiness to serve Ghana if elected in the upcoming general elections.

Throughout his campaign, the NPP flagbearer has made several promises which he believes will transform the country's fortunes.

In an interview with the Africa Watch Magazine April/ May 2024 edition, Dr. Bawumia underscored his commitment to the progress and prosperity of Ghanaians.

He recognized the challenges confronting Ghanaians, asserting that decisive leadership is required to tackle pressing issues such as economic development, social inequality, and infrastructure.

“I am running for president because I am deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people. I have prepared myself for the job and I want to assure Ghanaians that I am ready to serve with all my heart and energies. Throughout my career in public service, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by our nation and the immense potential that exists to overcome them.

“I believe that Ghana is at a critical juncture in its history, and decisive leadership is needed to address pressing issues such as economic development, social inequality, and infrastructure improvement.”

Moreover, he outlined the skills and capabilities he would bring to the presidency if elected.

“As an economist by profession, I bring a unique perspective and skill set to the table, grounded in evidence-based policy-making and a pragmatic approach to governance. I am passionate about implementing innovative solutions to propel Ghana forward and improve the lives of all its citizens. Also, the world is quickly moving into the digital age, and Ghana should not be left behind,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment to leveraging the transformative power of digitalization to usher Ghana into a new era of progress and prosperity.

“I am deeply committed to harnessing the transformative power of digitalization to propel Ghana into a new era of progress and prosperity. Digitalization is not just a policy initiative for me. It is a fundamental pillar of my vision for the future of our nation.”

He emphasized that his presidential bid is not about seeking power or prestige, but about making a positive impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

“I am dedicated to building a future where our youth have access to quality education, our economy is vibrant and inclusive, and our society is built on the principles of fairness, justice, and equality. Running for president is not just about seeking power or prestige.

“It is about service to the nation and a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our people. It is about solving problems, and I am a problem-solver, as evidenced in my work at the central bank and as vice president. I am ready to lead with integrity, humility, and vision, and I am confident that together, we can build a brighter future for Ghana.”

-citinewsroom