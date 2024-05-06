Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Obaa Cee, has shared the details of her failed marriage due to her husband's refusal to support her during pregnancy.

In an interview on The Delay Show, Obaa Cee revealed the heartbreaking ordeal she endured when her husband abandoned her after she refused to terminate her pregnancy.

Reflecting on the distressing events, Obaa Cee disclosed that her husband proposed abortion upon learning of her second pregnancy, citing financial challenges as the primary reason.

Despite her firm refusal to terminate the pregnancy, her husband made it clear that he would not assume responsibility for the child.

"I told him even when we were not married, I gave birth so how does he expect me to abort a child now that we are married? So, he said he wouldn’t take responsibility if I refused to abort the child and I thought he was kidding," she recounted.

Obaa Cee's husband's abandonment persisted even during crucial moments of childbirth, leaving her alone and vulnerable at the hospital.

Recalling the agonizing experience, Obaa Cee expressed her disbelief and disappointment at her husband's absence during such crucial moments.

Despite his initial financial support for medical expenses, Obaa Cee struggled emotionally and financially, feeling overwhelmed by the weight of single motherhood without the support of her spouse.

The situation deteriorated further when Obaa Cee's husband abruptly decided to divorce her just 40 days after giving birth, leaving her to cope with the devastating news delivered by his family members.

She said, “His sisters came home, gave me an amount and said the man says he can’t marry me anymore, and that was it.”

Obaa Cee further disclosed that her husband was the one who took her virginity.

Obaa Cee who is allegedly 54 years old said, “When I met him, I knew no other man. He was the one who took my virginity.

“We dated for four years before welcoming our first child. At the time of our marriage, he resided in Asafo while I lived with my mother in Krofrom, both suburbs of Kumasi. I was around 23 years old when we began this journey.”

Despite the trauma of her past marriage, Obaa Cee shared that she has found happiness in her current marriage to a Ghanaian based in the United States.

Describing her current husband as immensely supportive, Obaa Cee expressed gratitude for the love and stability she has found in her second marriage.