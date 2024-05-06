ModernGhana logo
I need contact; help me book O2 Indigo Arena — Patapaa

I need contact; help me book O2 Indigo Arena —Patapaa
Ghanaian musician Patapaa, renowned for his energetic performance and distinctive style, has set his sights on an ambitious goal - of performing at the iconic O2 Indigo Arena in London.

With aspirations to elevate his music career to an international audience, Patapaa is determined to make a splash on the global stage, and he views the O2 Arena as the perfect platform to showcase his talent.

The O2 Indigo Arena, renowned for hosting world-class artistes and unforgettable events, has a capacity of 2,800, making it an ideal setting for Patapaa to connect with his fans, known as the Pa2PaSojas.

Expressing his determination to realize this dream, Patapaa has reached out to colleagues and industry stakeholders for guidance on the necessary steps to secure a booking of the venue.

His decision to pursue an international concert at the O2 Arena comes in the wake of rapper Medikal's recent success in selling out the venue and headlining a memorable concert.

Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Frimpong Adu, saved the Ghanaian music industry with his mega-concert at the O2 Indigo in London on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Medikal’s ambition for the concert stretched far beyond delivering his hits. He envisioned it as a celebration of Ghanaian music as a whole.

He was not alone in this mission. Ghanaian music giants like Shatta Wale and Sarkodie joined him onstage, showcasing the unity and power of the Ghanaian music scene.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

