It’s best not to cling to what shouldn't remain — Kalybos on his relationship with Funny Face

General News Kalybos left and Funny Face
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kalybos [left] and Funny Face

Ghanaian comic actor Richard Asante, alias Kalybos, has addressed speculation surrounding his relationship with fellow comedian Funny Face.

He has clarified that while their once-close bond has loosened, there is no hatred between them.

In an interview with Onua FM, monitored by ModernGhana News, Kalybos explained that certain life experiences have influenced his choice of friends, leading to a more cautious approach in selecting whom to maintain close ties with.

During the interview, host Felicia Osei asked, “You’ve had male friends in the industry, but it seems some bonds aren’t as strong as before, like with Funny Face.”

Dispelling rumours of tension between him and Funny Face, Kalybos emphasised that their relationship has evolved, as is natural with friendships over time.

He stated, “It’s not that we’re no longer friends. Certain situations toughen you, and not everyone who enters your life is meant to stay.

“It’s best not to cling to what should not remain. We haven’t met recently, but certain events reveal who should be near you. So, there’s no tension.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

