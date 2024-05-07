President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Birim Central.

This follows the revocation of the appointment of Victoria Adu as the MCE of the Municipal Assembly.

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Representative of President Akufo-Addo to the Local Government Ministry made this known in a statement signed and issued on May 3.

He asked the Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated MCE.