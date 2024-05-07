ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE

Headlines President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Birim Central.

This follows the revocation of the appointment of Victoria Adu as the MCE of the Municipal Assembly.

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Representative of President Akufo-Addo to the Local Government Ministry made this known in a statement signed and issued on May 3.

He asked the Regional Minister to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated MCE.

57202413606-qulxocb543-57202411231-screenshot-2024-05-06-195821

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kenya Airways KQ said it would resume flights to Kinshasa on May 8. By Tony KARUMBA AFPFile Kenya Airways says to resume flights to Kinshasa after staff freed

2 hours ago

Polling station officials started counting the votes. By Joris Bolomey AFP Junta-led Chad counts votes in first for coup-hit region

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE

7 hours ago

Cedi depreciation has been lower under NPP administration – Bawumia Cedi depreciation has been lower under NPP administration – Bawumia

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has been vindicated in selecting me as his Vice President – Dr. Bawumia Akufo-Addo has been vindicated in selecting me as his Vice President – Dr. Bawum...

7 hours ago

AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP accuses NDC PC Haruna Mohammed AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP accuses NDC PC Haruna Mohammed

8 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia Election 2024: I’m ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia

8 hours ago

We saved Ghana 19million in 2020 elections – EC We saved Ghana $19million in 2020 elections – EC

9 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Nobody has ever enticed me with money to rule in his or her favour — Otumfuo

9 hours ago

Court convicts student for issuing GHC50,000 dud cheque Court convicts student for issuing GHC50,000 dud cheque

Just in....
body-container-line