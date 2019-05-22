Kofi Kinaata Urges Fishermen Against Illegal Fishing In New Song

It is rare to see artistes taking on national issues that have nothing to do with the creative arts industry but once in a while these musicians surprise Ghanaians.

Takoradi-based rapper, Kofi Kinaata, has joined in the number of musicians who are ready to use their power to influence the society when it comes to implementations of policies.

Kofi Kinaata on May 20, released his new song ‘illegal fishing’ to help increase awareness of the closed fishing season.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission announced the closure of the season for artisanal fishing from Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, June 15, 2019.

The decision is aimed at reducing the over-exploitation of fish stocks in Ghana’s waters. It also forms part of measures to regenerate Ghana’s fast-depleting fish stocks.

However, some fisherfolks have complained that dynamite fishing, transhipment, light fishing and other illegal fishing methods, are still in force even after the announcement.

According to them, if these illegal fishing methods are still in place, this year’s closed season will be meaningless.

This project between Kofi Kinaata and Ministry of Fisheries is to help discourage illegal fishing and fishing methods while promoting the need to obey the government’s order till the appointed time.

In the video shot at a coastal area, Kofi Kinaata advises against using chemicals in fishing. He calls on people to protect the water bodies to help secure the water for the future generation.