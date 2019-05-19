VGMA20: I Was Never Arrested— Stonebwoy

‘Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year’ Stonebwoy has taken to social media to debunk rumors that he was arrested by the police after he pulled a gun on stage at the just ended 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Taking to his social media accounts, the “Kpoo K3k3” hitmaker revealed that the chaos was brought under control when the Ghana police intervened.

Stonebwoy stated categorically that the team of policemen ensured his safety until he got to the confines of his home and thanked them for their service.

Watch the moment stonebwoy was crowned reggae dancehall artiste below