Ghanaian rapper and singer AY Poyoo has revealed his decision to leave the Ghanaian music industry, shedding light on his move to Nigeria.

AY Poyoo, known for his viral hits and unconventional persona, faced setbacks after his music was removed from online stores due to disputes with his former label, Aborga Records.

According to him, the challenges he encountered impacted his financial stability and reputation, prompting him to seek new opportunities elsewhere.

In November 2023, AY Poyoo signed with Nigeria’s TMY Empire and has since been active in the Nigerian music scene.

During an interview on Hitz FM, AY Poyoo revealed that his decision to relocate to Nigeria was driven by a desire to expand his musical knowledge.

He highlighted the prominence of Afrobeats in Nigeria as an opportunity for him to delve deeper into music and its various aspects, including songwriting and composition.

“I’ve put my reasons out on my social media platforms, but the main reason I left was because I wanted to learn more about music.

“In Nigeria, Afrobeats are very wide, and that was the main reason I’m there. I wanted to learn more about the industry, music, songwriting, and composition, so I had to move there,” he explained.

Raecting to questions about whether his move was due to a lack of support in Ghana, AY Poyoo acknowledged the support he received but expressed disappointment in being left "midway through his journey to the top."

He said, “Everybody has added something to my career; everybody supported me. But the problem is they left me on the way to the promised land, so I had to move on.

“Even before I moved to Nigeria, I had lots of fans and support from other countries, not just Nigeria.

Addressing the aftermath of his troubles with his former label, AY Poyoo clarified that his actions were not borne out of hatred for Ghanaians but rather a desire to advocate for better conditions for up-and-coming artists in the industry.

He stated, “I’m happy I learned something out of it. People will feel like I did what I did because I hate Ghanaians. But that’s not the case.

“The reason I spoke up about it was because I didn’t want my brothers who are coming up in the industry to go through what I went through.”