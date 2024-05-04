ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I was nearly jailed because of NPP; I’m still ‘pained’ — Hopeson Adorye

Headlines I was nearly jailed because of NPP; Im still pained —Hopeson Adorye
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Hopeson Adorye, Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, has revealed his long bitterness for being sidelined by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite his sacrifices for the party.

In an interview on Okay FM, Mr. Adorye described the party's action as a betrayal.

"If I tell you on this station that I am not bitter, then I am a hypocrite. I would be the biggest hypocrite in the country.

“Was it not in your studio that I sat and nearly got jailed because of the NPP? Am I a fool?" he told show host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

He recounted his contributions to the NPP, including his service as Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of the VIP lounge at Kotoka International Airport.

He alleged that his association with Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, led to his dismissal from the party.

He expressed his disappointment at the treatment meted out to him by the NPP, stating, "I am not a hypocrite to deny that I am bitter… My death would have been a foolish one if I had died. You have to understand why sometimes we complain."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage

1 hour ago

Prof. Marfo urges good civilian-security relations to promote peace Prof. Marfo urges good civilian-security relations to promote peace

1 hour ago

I was nearly jailed because of NPP; Im still pained —Hopeson Adorye I was nearly jailed because of NPP; I’m still ‘pained’ — Hopeson Adorye

1 hour ago

Rising against NPP after being a minister for 15 years is a sin; God will judge you —Kate Gyamfua descends on Alan Rising against NPP after being a minister for 15 years is a sin; God will judge ...

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah: Reasons behind AGs advice to EOCO not grounded in law – Martin Kpebu Cecilia Dapaah: Reasons behind AG’s advice to EOCO not grounded in law – Martin ...

4 hours ago

NPP should have reported Kingsley Nyarkos conduct to police – Inusah Fuseini NPP should have reported Kingsley Nyarko’s conduct to police – Inusah Fuseini

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for MIIF Technical Training Centre Akufo-Addo cuts sod for MIIF Technical Training Centre 

4 hours ago

NPP didnt struggle to win Ejisu by-election – Samuel Ayeh-Paye NPP didn’t struggle to win Ejisu by-election – Samuel Ayeh-Paye

5 hours ago

AR: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members A/R: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members

7 hours ago

Naa Ayemoede returns to school Naa Ayemoede returns to school

Just in....
body-container-line