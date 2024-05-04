Hopeson Adorye, Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, has revealed his long bitterness for being sidelined by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite his sacrifices for the party.

In an interview on Okay FM, Mr. Adorye described the party's action as a betrayal.

"If I tell you on this station that I am not bitter, then I am a hypocrite. I would be the biggest hypocrite in the country.

“Was it not in your studio that I sat and nearly got jailed because of the NPP? Am I a fool?" he told show host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

He recounted his contributions to the NPP, including his service as Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of the VIP lounge at Kotoka International Airport.

He alleged that his association with Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, led to his dismissal from the party.

He expressed his disappointment at the treatment meted out to him by the NPP, stating, "I am not a hypocrite to deny that I am bitter… My death would have been a foolish one if I had died. You have to understand why sometimes we complain."