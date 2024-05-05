05.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian Gospel artist Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has expressed his disappointment at not being nominated for the 'Songwriter of the Year' category at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

During a live interview on TV3 on May 3, 2024, Nacee conveyed his belief that his song 'Aseda' deserved recognition for its profound composition and lyrical depth.

"Unfortunately, one of the categories that we wish we would have been nominated for is Songwriter of the Year because, in 'Aseda,' the composition is really deep," he lamented.

Reflecting on his expectations, Nacee shared that he had anticipated receiving a nomination for his work, considering the success of 'Aseda' and his overall contributions to the music industry.

"Honestly, I knew I would be nominated because the song 'Aseda' and the artiste 'Nacee' did pretty well.

“The management did a lot of things to make sure that at least we would be nominated as well," he remarked.

Nacee has received three nominations at the 2024 TGMAs, including Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, and Gospel Artiste of the Year.