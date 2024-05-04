ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.05.2024 Social News

TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage

TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage
04.05.2024 LISTEN

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged the informal sector employers to endeavor to pay their employees not below the minimum wage of GH¢18.15 as agreed by the national tripartite committee representing both workers, government and employers in the country.

The Union, in an interview with the media in Sunyani on Thursday, expressed grief about the poor conditions of service for some non-permanent workers in both public and the private sector.

Mr. Alfred Tetteh, the Bono East, Ahafo and Bono Regions Chairman of TUC stated "it is unlawful to pay your worker below the minimum wage, deny them salary increment, leave, allowances and others they have to enjoy.

He said per the Labour Law, casual workers are also equally entitled to the better working conditions of service as well as other benefits including the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions, per the Labour Law.

Mr. Tetteh implored workers in both formal and informal sectors and casual workers to always have and demonstrate positive attitude towards work with commitment to effectively contribute to nation building.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

Top Stories

1 hour ago

TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage

1 hour ago

Prof. Marfo urges good civilian-security relations to promote peace Prof. Marfo urges good civilian-security relations to promote peace

1 hour ago

I was nearly jailed because of NPP; Im still pained —Hopeson Adorye I was nearly jailed because of NPP; I’m still ‘pained’ — Hopeson Adorye

1 hour ago

Rising against NPP after being a minister for 15 years is a sin; God will judge you —Kate Gyamfua descends on Alan Rising against NPP after being a minister for 15 years is a sin; God will judge ...

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah: Reasons behind AGs advice to EOCO not grounded in law – Martin Kpebu Cecilia Dapaah: Reasons behind AG’s advice to EOCO not grounded in law – Martin ...

4 hours ago

NPP should have reported Kingsley Nyarkos conduct to police – Inusah Fuseini NPP should have reported Kingsley Nyarko’s conduct to police – Inusah Fuseini

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for MIIF Technical Training Centre Akufo-Addo cuts sod for MIIF Technical Training Centre 

4 hours ago

NPP didnt struggle to win Ejisu by-election – Samuel Ayeh-Paye NPP didn’t struggle to win Ejisu by-election – Samuel Ayeh-Paye

5 hours ago

AR: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members A/R: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members

7 hours ago

Naa Ayemoede returns to school Naa Ayemoede returns to school

Just in....
body-container-line