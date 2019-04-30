Kojo Antwi Advised Me Not To Stop Singing – Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah has disclosed how some words from veteran highlife musician—Kojo Antwi inspired him to continue his musical career.

According to him, Kojo Antwi told him not to stop singing after hanging out with him in his house.

“I am shocked about his sincerity and love for people. He [Kojo Antwi] invited me to his house…and after dinning with him, he told me not to stop singing.

They were just three words," Do not stop singing" You are talented. Do not let anyone discourage you,” he said in an interview with DJ shatar on Suncity 97.1 FM in Sunyani which was obtained by www.newshuntermag. com.

“It will take a great person to tell someone such words. If you are not a great person, you will always feel insecure. Nobody has ever told me what Kojo Antwi told me. I went through a lot personally, but this inspired me and I thank God for all what he has done for me,” Ofori added.

Despite all the challenges, the ‘Alewa’ composer indicated that he is happy about what he has achieved.

“Music has been so good to me. Growing up, Music gave me everything. I appreciate it…Music has treated me very well,” he stated.

When asked what motivates him to write hit songs, he averred: “The motivation of getting hit songs comes out of being yourself and being humble. You also have to learn from great artistes. It was a privilege to meet and learn from great artistes like Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba.”

Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku

News Hunter Magazine