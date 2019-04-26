Kwesi Arthur To Collaborate With Drake One Day! What A Record It Will Be

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur might collaborate with Drake soon, Kwesi said he’s making music because of Drake.

According to him, he ventured into music after being inspired by the rapper.

Kwesi Arthur made this known when he was speaking to Ibrahim Ebro Darden , a popular American media executive and host of Apple’s Beats 1 music radio station.

He noted that Drake made him aware of the fact that rap was very simple and made him fall in love with hip hop.

Kwesi Arthur mentioned that “I’m into music because of Drake”.

He indicated that prior to music, unlike others who were poets and writers, he was never a writer nor a poet. Also, Kwesi Arthur said he discoverd ground up chale really groomed him to take his music global.

Kwesi Arthur is set to drop his Live from Nkrumah Vol 2 EP today and it will be available on all musical platforms.