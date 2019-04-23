Musician Trigmatic now Pastor at Potter’s Family Chapel

Ghanaian musician Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, popularly referred to Trigmatic has disclosed that he is currently a youth pastor at the Potter’s Family Chapel in Accra.

Trigmatic, who made his appearance on the popular Vim Talk show on Adom TV last Saturday, revealed that he is determined to use his influence in the music industry to impact people positively.

“I am a youth pastor at Potter’s Family Chapel,” he stated. Everybody has his own life in the hands, I have to be able to serve God. I am a very influential person, so if I can’t use my influence to impact people positively, or towards Gods, then what is the point of it,” he added.

Asked by host Afia Pokua why he decided to become a pastor, Trigmatic explained that “man was created in life for two things; to serve God and to serve mankind.” Having served mankind, he believes it is “now time to serve God.”

Having received no nomination in the recently held 3Music Awards Trigmatic is of the view that “awards are important to the extent that one day we can refer to it as a reflection of the quality of job we did.”

“What often brings the controversies during awards are the lack of understanding and lack of clarity in truly defining the various categories,” he explained.

Trigmatic is set to release his new album titled ‘8th Element.’

