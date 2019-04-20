Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
Event Guide Magazine: Kuami Eugene Covers April Edition, Unveiling on April 24

Celebrated young highlife musicians Kuami Eugene will cover the April Edition of the highly acclaimed event-based magazine, Event Guide Magazine.

Kuami Eugene has proved his mettle since he entered the music industry, and has performed at most of the prestigious events in and around the country, as well as overseas.

Personalities who have covered this prestigious magazine in the past include ace broadcaster and CEO of EIB Network Nathan Adisi AKA Bola Ray, on-air personality KOD, and a host of others.

The unveiling of this month’s edition will be done on Wednesday April 24, at the Cockpit Bar, Achimota mall. From 7-10 PM.

