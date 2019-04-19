Yvonne Nelson Chastises Gov't Over Slow Dev't

Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson has taken a swipe at the ruling government over the slow rates of development in the country.

The mother of one who is popularly known for always taking a stand on political issues wished Ghanaians could boycott elections to put politicians on their toes.

She tweeted;

“I’m waiting for the day no one goes out to VOTE!!!!!! Just to send a strong message across! Cuz it’s been the same from 1957 to me!!!! Cape Coast, Takoradi, Accra high street, look same and even worse in some places, Don’t think to see a KFC is development. As for cape coast eeh, my heart breaks when I go there! The capital of the gold coast!!! Where tourists troop too, we should be ashamed paa. We need to stop spending so much money on these celebrations! They are pointless! The money can be used for development!”

The actress further pleaded with the government to concentrate on developmental projects rather than the annual Independence-Day celebration.