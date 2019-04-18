Koo Fori Explains Why He Didn't Follow His Father's Footsteps

Ghanaian Actor, Seth Kofi Karikari popularly known as Koo Fori has revealed that despite the fact that his father was a respected pastor of Church of Pentecost, he refused to take after him.

He disclosed that after the demise of his father, there were propositions from family members and the church for him to go into winning souls for Christ by becoming a pastor but he realized that was not his calling and therefore refused to yield to such pressures.

Speaking on the Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix, he disclosed that he also did not want to enter into a profession without the calling and later join the bandwagon of fake prophets and pastors who have literally taken over every corner of the country.

“They wanted me to replace him but I was looking it at the biblical aspect. I did not have the calling to become a pastor and did not also want to end up like the kind of pastors we are seeing today in Ghana”, he revealed on the show.

In his explanation, some pastors have lost touch with God and ended up in the wrong way and that id you receive God’s gift and fail to use it properly there is the likelihood you may backslide.

---zionfelix

Watch video below;