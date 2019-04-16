No One In The Industry Has Made Sexual Advances Towards Me----Maame Serwaah

Contrary to the general perception that teen actress, Maame Serwaa is in an amorous relationship with Bill Asamoah, the famous actress told Andy Dosty in an interview that no one has ever approached her to sleep with her.

The plus-sized Kumasi-based actress, real name Clara Benson also outlined the kind of man she’ll love to date in the future; saying she prefers a hardworking and prayerful man to settle down with.

For years, tabloids were obsessed with a rumoured relationship between actress Maame Serwaa and her co-actor Bill Asamoah. Although the two have gone on-air to deny having anything romantic together, rumours did not seem to die.

When asked what contributed to the rise of such rumours Maame Serwaa said the several roles she played with Bill Asamoah is the cause.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she explained playing the love interest of the actor in many movies made people wonder and raise questions about their work relationship.

“I remember I did about five movies with Bill Asamoah and every time it was almost the same role. We did it very well and people wondered ‘are they dating? Are they in a relationship?’” she stated.

The young actress at one point was rumoured to be pregnant by the actor. She told Andy Dosty, host of the show, those rumours with the actor hit her the most.

According to her, even in movies she and Bill Asamoah have never kissed or gone too far with their acting on set.

“Bill Asamoah has never made any advances towards me or taken advantage of my work relationship with him,” she added.

She explained Bill Asamoah first advised her to ignore the rumours and focus on what she wants to do.

“I see Bill Asamoah as a father in the industry and he has taught me a lot. I really do appreciate him,” the actress said.

Maame Serwaa, with years in the limelight, decided to ignore rumours and focus solely on her career and school.

“For now, I will just do my thing. Read the script, when the story is good for me and I will play my part,” she said.

Watch full interview below;

