No Political Party Can Survive Without Celebrities - John Dumelo

Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo has reacted to statement made by the former deputy general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress party, Koku Anyidoho concerning the limitations of celebrities in the upcoming political campaigns.

In an interview with Vibes in 5, the award-winning actor said no political party can do without celebrities because they [celebrities] play a major role in every political party campaign.

“Celebrities played a major role in both the NDC and the NPP campaign. I mean NPP went for celebrities NDC went for celebrities and I think to some extent celebrities actually influence the outcome of campaigns. But at the end of the day, I don’t think political parties can do away with celebrities. I don’t think so,” John Dumelo said.

Commenting on Koku’s statement about the party’s position of not engaging fair-weather celebrities and splinter groups in the upcoming general elections ahead of 2020, Dumelo indicated that he personally had not heard any news of the sort but he did a follow up through an associate by making enquiries concerning the exact words that were spoken, by Party member Mr. Koku Anyidoho.

“When I first heard the story I spoke to a colleague who was there and he said no, Koku never mentioned the word celebrities. I think he said strangers.

“I don’t think he necessarily said celebrities. It would be hard for me to comment if I haven’t heard him say or mention celebrities.

“For him, he can define strangers in a different way, so I don’t know what he meant by strangers. Strangers could have been even people in the party NDC that he thought they were strangers or it could even be outsiders that he thought they were strangers,” Dumelo indicated.

In Ghana, celebrity endorsement rises with each passing general election. Their endorsements have reached a height where celebrities now form networks and groups to promote their choice of candidates. Whilst some are on the side of the biggest opposition NDC many others are for the ruling NPP.

The NDC’s Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama was endorsed by Abeiku Santana, John Dumelo, Mr. Beautiful, Kalsum Sinare, Amanzeba, Bull Dog, Papa Nii, Rex Omar, Belinda Akua Amoah (MzBel), Paapa Yankson and others during the 2016 elections.

