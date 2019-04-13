Patience Nyarko, Rose Adjei Smoke Peace Pipe

After two years of loggerheads, Gospel musicians Rose Adjei and Patience Nyarko have finally buried the hatchet.

Rose Adjei and Patience Nyarko allegedly exchanged unpleasant words on several radio stations over marriage.

According to the story, Patience Nyarko said on a radio station that she will never marry a pastor. Rose Adjei, was called to comment on the statement and she said it would be difficult for Patience to even get a pastor to marry.

This did not go down well with Patience Nyarko and she allegedly called Rose Adjei all kinds of names. But in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Rose said they have settled their differences.

According to her, they were both misquoted by the media houses.

“I was called to express my thoughts on an issue and I spoke in Twi, so it was like what I said was taken out of context and misrepresented in the English language which did not go well with Patience.

"We were at it for sometime but I can say we are okay now, everything is fine and we are on good terms now,” she stated.

In answer to how it was settled, Rose Adjei said, “We both went to a radio station for an interview and while we were there, we got the opportunity to explain ourselves, apologies were rendered and we ended it there."

Rose Adjei, whose is currently promoting her new single 'Nyame Ye' used the opportunity to urge industry players to love one another.

“The industry needs love, we are all we have and that should be our core mandate as ministers of God,” she said.

"Since the song came out, the feedback has been great."

"People have called in to talk about how the song has changed their life and the fact that they now appreciate the little things they used to take for granted. So far, it has been good and we thank God,” she stated.

---graphicshowbiz