Akufo-Addo to host DKB at Jubilee House to discuss comedy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted a request to host comedian DKB at the Jubilee House.

The comedian, who performed to the President and other dignitaries at the just ended Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Presidential Grand Ball over the weekend, threw his request at the first gentleman and it was granted.

It was a memorable night for the comedian, who treated the dignitaries present to his rib-cracking jokes.

After the impressive performance, DKB used the opportunity to request a sitting with the First Gentleman to discuss the future of the comedy industry.

The comedian, who has asked to be called ‘The Presidential Joker’, says he wants to take comedy to the next level and he believes meeting with the president and sharing his plans with him can make a good headway for the future of comedy.

“After meeting influential entertainers for discussions such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, I believe it is time for me to meet with the President on behalf of comedy.

“Comedy has come a long way but we are struggling to stand on our feet now. We have over the years hosted sold-out shows and it is time to move to the next level,’’ DKB said in a statement to Myjoyonline.com.

During the event, the president gladly shook his hands with the comedian and assured him of the decision to welcome him to the Jubilee House.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA