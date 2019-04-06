Joyce Blessing Pregnant 4 Months After Delivery

Ghanaian sensational gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has set tongues wagging after revealing that she is pregnant again.

In an interview with Vibes In 5, the “swerve it” hitmaker confirmed being pregnant just four months after delivering her third child.

The musician admitted she was not happy about it due to the stress she would go through because she has to promote her new single dubbed ‘Di Asa’.

“I am pregnant again and now I am thinking of the stress I will go through because I have to promote my new single.

"I have signed a new artiste and this pregnancy might make things a bit difficult for me. It was unexpected”, Joyce Blessing disclosed in an interview with Vibes In 5," she started.

She added that the pregnancy might stop her from promoting her recent single.

Joyce Blessing was recently nominated in the gospel music category for the upcoming VGMA Awards 2019.