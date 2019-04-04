Britney Spears Checks Into Mental Health Facility Amid Dad's Illness

Singer Britney Spears during happy times

Singer Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health facility amid her father Jamie's major health issues after posting a cryptic Instagram.

The 37-year-old singer has been distraught over the patriarch's illness and checked herself in last week where she will live for 30 days according to sources for TMZ on Wednesday.

Insiders tell the publication that Jamie's issues are serious and not improving.

The news comes just minutes after Britney took to Instagram to share a message which read: 'Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit.'

TMZ claims that Jamie has had two surgeries to correct major issues regarding his intestines and colon.

He recently had the second procedure done but has still been suffering from health complications.

—TMZ