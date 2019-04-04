Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Art & Culture | Apr 4, 2019

Joe Mettle, Adjetey Turn On The Runway At Jay Ray Ghartey Fashion Hauz

Staff Writer
Joe Mettle, Adjetey Turn On The Runway At Jay Ray Ghartey Fashion Hauz

Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle and actor Adjetey Annan dazzed on the runway for the first time as they both model for Jay Ray Ghartey Fashion Hauz at Accra Fashion Week over the weekend.

During the ‘Accra Fashion Week’ which took place from 28th – 31st March, Joe Mettle and Adjetey Annan were both given some beautiful attires from Ray Ghartey Fashion Hauz to rock the runway and they certainly did it so perfectly, especially as first-timers.

Jay Ray Ghartey Fashion Hauz has aside Adjetey Annan and Joe Mettle dresses renowned personalities like Sonnie Badu, celebrity blogger and on-air personality, Zionfelix and many others for various events in recent years.

Check out the photos below:

43201993213 0eu2xkjwwr img20190402wa0073

43201993214 g30n1r5edx img20190402wa0071

43201993215 0f72ylkxws img20190402wa0074 1

43201993217 1h830o4aau joe annan

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line