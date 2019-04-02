Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 set for another spectacular showdown this year

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 is set for another spectacular showdown this year with a good number of new acts in the music industry nominated for the prestigious awards.

With a lot of anticipation among Ghanaian Entertainment industry players in and outside Ghana ahead of this year’s edition, the organizers of the awards on last Friday March 29, announced the first badge of nominees; New Act of the year and Best Entertainer of the year.

This happened during the launch of the 2019 Edition at the 4Syte TV Mansion, East Legon. The event saw a lot of entertainers and industry players in attendance including Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwaw Kese, Medikal, Feli Nuna, DJ Breezy, TeePhlow, Quamina MP, Rabby Bray, Kofi Mole and more. The event was hosted by Rev. Erskine of YFM and 4Syte TV.

According to organizers, the 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA will be held on Saturday 29th June, 2019 in New York, USA.

The Ghana Entertainments Awards was established two years ago to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in their craft within and outside Ghana.

Musicians Stormzy, Shatta Wale , Stonebwoy , comedian DKB, Blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Movie Director Kofi Asamoah and Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah are some of the winners of the previous edition held at the Schomburg Center, New York.