Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Industry News | Apr 2, 2019

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 set for another spectacular showdown this year

Staff Writer
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 set for another spectacular showdown this year

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2019 is set for another spectacular showdown this year with a good number of new acts in the music industry nominated for the prestigious awards.

With a lot of anticipation among Ghanaian Entertainment industry players in and outside Ghana ahead of this year’s edition, the organizers of the awards on last Friday March 29, announced the first badge of nominees; New Act of the year and Best Entertainer of the year.

This happened during the launch of the 2019 Edition at the 4Syte TV Mansion, East Legon. The event saw a lot of entertainers and industry players in attendance including Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwaw Kese, Medikal, Feli Nuna, DJ Breezy, TeePhlow, Quamina MP, Rabby Bray, Kofi Mole and more. The event was hosted by Rev. Erskine of YFM and 4Syte TV.

According to organizers, the 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA will be held on Saturday 29th June, 2019 in New York, USA.

The Ghana Entertainments Awards was established two years ago to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in their craft within and outside Ghana.

Musicians Stormzy, Shatta Wale , Stonebwoy , comedian DKB, Blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Movie Director Kofi Asamoah and Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah are some of the winners of the previous edition held at the Schomburg Center, New York.

422019121719 0eu2xkjwwr 7c7cba601e104c05b558c357f49e4e66

422019121719 0eu2xkjwwr 0de51ae92b4741bf9af4242bb8fd8a73

422019121719 23041q5dcx 33c8916f5e9346dd9d830ce78551fbe3

422019121720 8dt2wkjvvq 067ae84d9b354acfa737615137600a4f

422019121720 typbsferql 89e8a5fbc59646debce16790d8f342eb

422019121720 uypcsgerrm 4184b09db8794807ad0673c2cf991058

422019121721 g40n1r5edy 4423328849254a02bd322412569a4a93

422019121721 0f72ym3xxs b79be15cbfbb4b66a4c22762cde023fa

422019121722 8dt2wkjvvq bbf76e18a5964003a98d00cc00ccd9ca

422019121722 1i841p5bbv d2d726d555a947919aae80f217491c5c

422019121723 ptkwn0a442 d161b9aae2ec42b9a9b953379357d585

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line