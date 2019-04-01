L.A Rapper Nipsey Hussle Gunned Down

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot dead outside his clothing shop, US media report.

The 33-year-old was shot a number of times, and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle's album Victory Lap received a nomination for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

"We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available," said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rihanna was among the artists who were shocked by the news, tweeting "my spirit is shaken by this".

He later became a community organiser, and was involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project.

"I grew up in gang culture," he told the Los Angeles Times in a 2018 interview. "We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it."

Earlier on Sunday, he had tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

---E-News