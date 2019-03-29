Stop Destroying The Future Of Our Son – Akuapem Poloo’s Baby Daddy Warns

The baby daddy of actress, Akuapem Poloo has cautioned her to consider the future of their kid in respect to her social media lifestyle.

OdarteyGH TV sighted a video of the father of Akuapem Poloo’s son, sending a strong caution to her baby mama.

According to the man identified as Afoko, the sexually explicit lifestyle of Akuapem Poloo on social media isn’t good for the future of the child.

He warned the controversial Akuapem Poloo to consider what people will say about the child she keeps exposing her nude photos and videos to the public.

“I am concerned about my son’s future. Akuapem Poloo, have you thought about the consequences of your actions on social media?

"Have you thought about the fact that people will make fun of our son in school over your behaviour on social media? You have been avoiding my calls and I want you to know that my family and I will be coming for my son,” he warned.

The angry baby daddy then threatened to take the boy away from the socialite should she continue with her lifestyle.

“You are on social media exposing your body and flirting with men without thinking about our son. Wherever he is hiding, I am coming for him,” he fumed.

Watch video below