FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
General News | Mar 22, 2019

Ashesi Varsity Owner To Mark Ashesi Crazy Day 2019

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
The founder of Ashesi University College, Dr Patrick Awuah Jnr went all crazy when he joined some of his students to shoot a promo for ‘Ashesi Crazy Day 2019’.

Dr Awuah Jnr., in a video, wore a wig, a white T-shirt, a green skirt and heels to match.

Tagged as ‘Crazy Boy’ in the video, he joined the students to sing and dance to King Ayisoba, Mokin, Wanlov the Kubolor Kwaw Kese’s 2014 tune ‘Look Ma Shoe’.

The Ashesi University College founder shared the video on Facebook with the caption: “Ashesians, in the Spirit of Crazy Day tomorrow, here’s not to taking ourselves too seriously! Played my part, now it's over to you, Ashesi Student Council. #atAshesi.”

Watch the video below:

Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
