Asamoah Gyan Losses Case In Court Against Sarah Kwablah And Others

Popular lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has tagged Asamoah Gyan as a liar, a greedy and evil person after the court declared 4 accused persons in a case he was handling innocent.

At an Accra circuit court yesterday 21 March 2019, Afia Agbanu Kumador the judge sitting on the case declared the 4 accused persons Gyan dragged to court for extortion after news of his rape and sodomy case went viral.

The judge upheld a submission of no case submitted by the lawyers, Lamptig Apanga, lawyer for Chris Handler and Maurice Ampaw, lawyer for Sarah Kwablah, Osarfo Anthony and Ekow Michah on the grounds that, the prosecution had not been able to establish a prima facie.

The matter which had been in court for over 3 years today came to an end yesterday when the judge acquitted and discharged all accused person in the matter.

Maurice Ampaw who was speaking to media men present after the pronouncement in court, stated that Asamoah Gyan and his people submitted fabricated evidence to suit their case and also used media propaganda to create a certain public perception and that explains why the court acquitted and discharged his clients as the prosecution couldn’t establish any prima facie.

He also mentioned the likes of Fiifi Banson and Daily Guide newspaper for fueling Gyan’s propaganda to make it appear like the accused persons were guilty.

Watch the video of Maurice’s reaction below;

